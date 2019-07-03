Mahindra launches XUV300 AMT edition in India : Price and Features

Mahindra has launched the diesel-automatic version of the XUV300 at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The AMT-equipped version of the compact SUV is available in two variants, W8 (Rs 11.50 lakh) and the top-spec W8 (O) (Rs 12.70 lakh).

The XUV300 AMT is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine as the manual. It produces 117hp and 300Nm of torque, and in this case, comes coupled with a Marelli-sourced 6-speed automated manual gearbox. The gearbox features two modes – Auto and Manual – and has a creep function as well.

In terms of equipment, the W8 variant gets 17-inch alloys, dual airbags, hill-hold, ESP, front and rear fog lamps, a reversing camera, auto headlamps and wipers, dual-zone climate control, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, cruise control and an engine start/stop button. The W8 Optional Pack is even more feature-rich as it gets five more airbags (side, curtain and driver’s knee), a sunroof, heated wing mirrors, diamond-cut alloys, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and leatherette upholstery.

While it may cost a significant premium over its rivals, like the Nexon and Brezza AMTs, the XUV300 AMT makes a compelling case for itself. It is the most powerful SUV of the lot and gets the most equipment as well.