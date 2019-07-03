Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi visits man who rallied from Gujarat to Delhi on cycle for BJP’s victory

Jul 3, 2019, 06:41 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Bhikhu Bhai alias Khimchand Bhai, the man who rallied from Gujarat to New Delhi on a cycle.

Bhikkhu Bhai, a native of Amreli in Gujarat did this to celebrate BJP’s massive victory. He has pledged that if BJP gets a sweeping victory in the general election, he will undertake a 1000 kilometer long journey on cycle.

As the party has gained a whopping victory and secured more than 303 seats he kept his word. He rallied on cycle from Amreli to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra  Modi visited Bhikhu Bhai at Amreli in Gujarat.

” Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat. Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers. I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion.”, Modi tweeted.

