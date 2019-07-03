Sandeepananda Giri Praises Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan in his Facebook Post. Check this Out

Sandeepananda Giri is known for his pro-communist stand, manages a Facebook post or two every day, that more often than not, happens to be a dig at BJP. Revealing his affinity towards the left, even more, is his latest Fb post, which is nothing but a eulogy of Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan, which is music to the ears of left supporters.

Sandeepananda Giri shared a picture of Pinarayi Vijayan with a baby, who is sitting calmly on C.M’s lap and wrote “Kids will be calm on the lap of theose who are calm from inside. Kids can realize it since they are innocent”

Check out the actual post in Malayalam.

As one can see, the post is nothing but praise of Pinarayi Vijayan who’s calmness was called into question many times. Unlike other chief minister’s of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan’s style and manners are considered by a lot as arrogant and there was a cry for a change in his style, post the left’s defeat in Loksabha elections. Mr. Vijayan is also known for some atrocious remarks on media and leaders like N.K Premachandran.

But apparently, none of that history got into the way of Sandeepananda Giri in his Facebook post.