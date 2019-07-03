SpiceJet launches ‘Monsoon Sale’ offers, tickets starts from Rs 888

Private carrier SpiceJet has announced a new offer for its passengers with tickets priced at as low as Rs 888 while the international travel ticket beginning at Rs 3,499. The fares will be all-inclusive.

Booking window has opened from Tuesday onward, however, will be available till only July 06, 2019. Passengers can book their ticket in these four days for travel period uptill September 25, 2019. SpiceJet informed that there are limited seats that are available under this offer on a first-come-first-served basis.