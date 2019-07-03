The world witnessed the ‘hottest June’, says a report

The scientists and environmentalists claim that the world has witnessed the hottest June month in history. They say the last June was the hottest June after 1880.

They attribute this to climate change as the reason for this. This year registered around 4 degree Celsius also the heatwave that has affected the European continent is more intense and fast.

As per the data revealed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service run by the European Union, the last June was hottest June after 1880.

The heatwave has broken all earlier highest temperatures in European countries like France, Austria, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. As per the data European temperature were around 2C hotter than normal and globally Earth was 0.1C warmer than the previous June.

The heatwave has lead to intense wildfire in Germany and Spain.