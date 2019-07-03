A Right To Information document received from the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that the country’s top 30 defaulters account for a third of the gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) of banks.

The gross NPA of India’s all scheduled commercial banks is around 9.49 lakh crores rupees. In this the top 30 defaulters account for 2.86 lakh crores rupees. But the apex bank of the country has refused to give the account wise information saying that the accountwise information is not available with them.

Non-Performing Asset:

A Non-Performing Asset (NPA) refers to a classification for loans or advances that are in default or are in arrears on scheduled payments of principle or interest. In most cases, debt is classified as non-perfroming when loan payments have not been made for a period of 90 days.