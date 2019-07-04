Latest NewsInternational

Bottle Cap Challenge: Meet the New Trend that’s Taking the Internet by Storm

Jul 4, 2019, 08:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Kiki challenge may have been more about risk than anything else, but the all-new bottle cap challenge is about your precision kick and flexibility. No wonder martial arts experts like Jason Statham and Akshay Kumar are already into it.

So what is this bottle cap challenge? Well, it requires the participants attempting to unscrew a cap from a bottle with their foot, while attempting a reverse kick and without breaking the bottle.

Akshay recently took to his Instagram account to post a video of him attempting the Bottle Cap Challenge and said he was inspired by his action idol Jason Statham. Check this out.

Here is Akshay’s idol, the very own Transporter of Hollywood doing it.

Take a look at John Mayer trying to nail the challenge in the video below:

View this post on Instagram

First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by John Mayer ? (@johnmayer) on

Famous musician DJ Diplo also tried this

