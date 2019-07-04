Latest NewsGulf

Kuwait to terminate 3000+ expat workers

Jul 4, 2019, 01:18 pm IST
It is reported that the Kuwait education ministry has finalized the list of expat employees who will be dismissed by the next financial year.

The move is a part of strengthening Kuwaitization. The government is aimed at terminating all expat employees working in the public sector by the next five years. By the next fiscal year, more than 3000 expat workers will be dismissed from the government services.

The cabinet has instructed submit the list of employees to be terminated from various departments to the Civil Service Commission. The Kuwait education ministry has completed the list according to this. Employees working in the administration, consultant and teaching were terminated. In the first phase employees working in the administrative sector will be terminated.

It is reported that around 41,000 expats will lose their jobs in the government service in Kuwait by the next five year as the Kuwaitization is completed.

