Modi Govt plans to use AI in agriculture field to help farmers

Modi Govt on Wednesday signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with IBM India to provide weather forecasts and soil moisture information to farmers.

Under the project, a pilot study will be undertaken in three districts — Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Gujarat’s Rajkot and Maharashtra’s Nanded.

IBM’s Watson Decision Platform will give solution in the field of agriculture through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and weather technology at village level/farm level to provide weather forecast and soil moisture information on pro bono basis to help farmers for taking decisions regarding water and crop management for better production and productivity.