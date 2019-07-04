My fight will be ten times stronger than what you have seen”,says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi pleaded not guilty in a local court in a defamation case filed against him for allegedly linking RSS-BJP to the murder of Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.”My fight will be ten times stronger than what you have seen in last five years,” Gandhi said, after court appearance in a defamation case.

“It is a fight for ideology…I am standing with the poor, the farmers and workers…there are (political and personal) attacks (on me)…I am enjoying,” the Congress leader said.

In the defamation case, he was released on a surety of Rs 15,000.On arrival, he was given a grand welcome by Congress workers and leaders.The Congress workers in Mumbai raised slogans in his support and requested him to take back his resignation.