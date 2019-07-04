Poznan Athletics Grand Prix: Hima Das wins gold for India, Vismaya wins bronze

Indian athlete Hima Das has won for the nation a gold medal in 200 meters in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix at Poland. Hima Das is the world junior champion and national record holder in 400 meters.

Hima Das won the gold medal by finishing the 200 meters in 23.65 seconds. Her best time is 23.10 seconds which she registered last year.

Another Indian V.K.Vismaya finished third and won a bronze medal for the country. Vismaya completed the race in her best time 23.75 seconds.

Indian shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor also won a bronze medal for the country. K.S.Jeevan won the men’s 400-meter bronze medal in 47.25 seconds.