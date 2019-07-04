Latest NewsSports

Poznan Athletics Grand Prix: Hima Das wins gold for India, Vismaya wins bronze

Jul 4, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian athlete Hima Das has won for the nation a gold medal in 200 meters in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix at Poland. Hima Das is the world junior champion and national record holder in 400 meters.

Hima Das won the gold medal by finishing the 200 meters in 23.65 seconds. Her best time is 23.10 seconds which she registered last year.

Another Indian V.K.Vismaya finished third and won a bronze medal for the country. Vismaya completed the race in her best time 23.75 seconds.

Indian shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor also won a bronze medal for the country. K.S.Jeevan won the men’s 400-meter bronze medal in 47.25 seconds.

Tags

Related Articles

Hardik Pandya would be back; Kohili gives a hint for the next world cup team

Mar 14, 2019, 03:29 pm IST

Taliban Attack : 11 killed, several injured in Afghanistan

Jun 19, 2017, 06:23 am IST

Attack on NSS Building, Wreath Found in the Name of Sukumaran Nair

Nov 2, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your Day Today

Oct 24, 2017, 07:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close