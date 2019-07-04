Latest NewsIndia

RSS defamation case : Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi

Jul 4, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Less than a minute

After a brief hearing, the Mumbai Court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in the RSS defamation case on surety bond of Rs 15,000.

The court’s decision will be a small relief for Gandhi, who had formally resigned from the post of the Congress chief on Wednesday. The case dates back to 2017 when an RSS activist sued Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Milind Deora.

Tags

Related Articles

OMG! Studies Reveal Diabetes Linked to This and You Won’t Believe it

Jul 2, 2018, 07:42 am IST

Indian degrees to get equivalency in UAE

Mar 31, 2019, 11:49 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj to represent India in BIMSTEC meet

Aug 10, 2017, 09:29 am IST

“CPM’s ‘Women Wall’ is Poison Covered in Sugar”: Ramesh Chennithala

Dec 2, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close