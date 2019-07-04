RSS defamation case : Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi

After a brief hearing, the Mumbai Court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in the RSS defamation case on surety bond of Rs 15,000.

The court’s decision will be a small relief for Gandhi, who had formally resigned from the post of the Congress chief on Wednesday. The case dates back to 2017 when an RSS activist sued Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Milind Deora.