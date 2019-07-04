KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue: CPM leader challenges K.Surendran for an open debate

Jul 4, 2019, 06:06 pm IST
CPM Pathanamthitta district committee secretary K.P.Udayabhanu has mocked BJP for its double stand on Sabarimala women entry issue.

Earlier BJP leader K. Surendran has shared a Facebook post that the union government has said to wait until the verdict of the review petition. Udayabanu has mocked this in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Earlier Shashi Tharoor has raised a question in the Parliament that is the union government is considering or drafting any legislation to bypass the Supreme Court verdict which allowed the women entry. For that, the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Parasd has said that the matter is under consideration of the Supreme Court.

