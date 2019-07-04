Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad has announced that he will next make a film starring Mammootty. The actor-director duo is teaming up after a long gap of 20 years. Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikad has teamed up for the last time for a film ‘Oral Mathram’ released in 1997.

Sathyan Anthikad revealed this while addressing an award function of Kairali TV. Mammootty was also present in the event.

The director also said that he has not revealed this to even the actor. It is just because if he fixes him as a hero in the film then he will always disturb him asking about the style, dressing, habits of the character to be portrayed.