SEE IT FIRST; Soon to be launched Suzuki Gixxer 155 spotted

A few days ago, we showed you the leaked pictures of the next-generation Suzuki Gixxer 155. And now, we have the undisguised pictures of this soon-to-be launched Suzuki.

The 2019 Gixxer 155 gets a decent makeover. The most noticeable one is the headlamp design, which looks more matured and features an LED setup. The fuel tank and the split seats have been borrowed from its faired sibling, the Gixxer SF. The fuel tank extensions are slightly bigger which gives the bike a muscular look – something that is missing from the current generation. The instrument cluster too, will be taken from the faired sibling.

The latest spy shot follows a leaked image of the Suzuki Gixxer from what appears to be a brochure. From all indications, the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer is expected to be launched pretty soon, maybe within a matter of few weeks.