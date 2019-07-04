Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ crosses Rs 200 crore mark at Box Office

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news. He also wrote that it is the first ‘A’ certified Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle… Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [? 80 cr +/-]… Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ? 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh was released on June 21 in as many as 3,123 screens across India. The film has broken several records since its release two weeks ago.

For instance, Kabir Singh is has become the third biggest opener of the year. The film collected Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend. While Avengers: Endgame was the winner which minted Rs 53.10 crore, Salman Khan’s Bharat stood in the second position with the recorded earning of Rs 41.50 crore.

It is also the second fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Bharat. The film entered the Rs 100-crore club in just five days.

Kabir Singh has also broken the record for the highest Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Bharat by Rs 2 crore, Kabir Singh made close to Rs 28 crore.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon by the same name (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes into a self-destruction mode after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry another man.