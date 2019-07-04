Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This state-run school grows jasmine to pay salary for 2 guest teachers

Jul 4, 2019, 10:35 pm IST
With the joint effort of the students and staff, a stat run school in Ojala village of Bantwal city grew jasmine to raise funds for its two guest teachers.

“As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013. We sell jasmine flowers to raise funds for the two guest teachers,” said the headmistress of the school while speaking to ANI.

The amount collected by us would be paid to the guest teachers to support them financially,” she added.

The guest teachers in Karanatak had protested against the government recently, They stressed that the government has failed to pay them their salaries on time and recruit them as permanent teachers despite the shortage of teachers in the school.

