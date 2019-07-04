Latest NewsIndia

TMC M.P Mahua Moitra’s Viral Speech is Copied? Here is how she Responded to the Allegations

Jul 4, 2019, 09:35 am IST
Less than a minute

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra’s speech on “seven signs of fascism” had gone viral. The ‘left-liberals’ and anti-right wing had celebrated her, but then soon came allegations of plagiarism against her speech.

It was alleged that her speech was mostly copied from a Washington Monthly article “12 early warning signs of fascism” in reference to Donald Trump’s America.

Expressing “great dismay” over the allegations, she blamed the “troll army” of the BJP and “certain media houses owing allegiance to the ruling party” for the accusation.

“Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one’s source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism,” Ms. Moitra said in a statement. “I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them,” she said.

Mahua Moitra, 42-year-old M.P, is a former investment banker.

Tags

Related Articles

Nita Ambani danced along with Akash and Anant at daughter Isha Ambani’s Pre-wedding celebration: VIDEO

Dec 9, 2018, 10:29 am IST
bubbly beauties

Indian Celebrities Who Are Bubbly Beauties

Feb 23, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

BJP Leader Arrested For his Controversial Speech

Dec 2, 2018, 10:18 am IST

Girls forced to dance in scanty clothes for guests

Jan 7, 2019, 08:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close