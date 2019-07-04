Latest NewsSports

Virat Kohli Reveals Whom he thinks is the Best ODI Player. Can You Guess?

Jul 4, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Virat Kohli has a good World cup so far, yet because of the high bench marks he has set for himself, a lot of people feels he hasn’t really come to the party. The world’s best ODI batsman by ICC rankings has 5 fifties in the tournament, but named Rohit Sarma as the best ODI batsman in the world right now.

“I’ve been watching Rohit for years now…He’s a joy to watch and is having the tournament of his life,” he added. “When he plays well, we know we’re heading for a big score. He gives everyone confidence to go out and bat,” he further said.

Rohit Sarma is in the form of his life. The hitman has already scored 4 centuries in the tournament, is the leading run scorer with 544 runs and was instrumental in India’s success so far.

India would want Rohit Sarma to continue his good form in the matches to come and Virat Kohli to get into three-digit scores.

