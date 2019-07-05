Latest NewsInternational

Flight makes an emergency landing after fire break out in the cabin

Jul 5, 2019
A flight from New York to London made an emergency landing in Boston airport in the USA after a small fire broke out in the plane. A Virgin Atlantic flight has made an emergency landing on Thursday night as a small fire broke in the first class cabin of the plane.

All the passengers were evacuated safely. The fire broke out after just 30 minutes after the flight took off from the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

As per Massachusetts police, the crew has extinguished the fire. It is doubted that the fire was caused by a faulty battery charger. The Massachusetts police conducted an examination of the plane and found a device between the cushions of a seat which had ignited.

As per a passenger in the flight flames had come from an electrical malfunction form a passenger seat in the first class cabin.

