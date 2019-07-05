Mamata Banerjee greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan at Rath Yatra event : Watch Video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans by BJP supporters yet again when she visited Mahesh area in Hooghly district to inaugurate the 623-year-old Ratha Yatra festival on Thursday.

The slogan was heard from a section of the gathering as Banerjee was alighting from the dais amidst chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ over the public address system.

Mahesh, which is about 24km from Kolkata, falls under Serampore Lok Sabha constituency which was won by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The BJP supporters, who had been cordoned off by police before the programme started, raised the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram as police escorted Banerjee to the vehicle waiting for her; she was whisked away.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had been trolled by the BJP for her angry reaction to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May. Similar incident had taken place Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

Video Credit : Zee News