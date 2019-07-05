Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This is What BJP’s working president JP Nadda said about Union Budget 2019

Jul 5, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP Working President: This budget is dedicated to the poor people of the country, to the Dalits, to the farmers, to the youth and women of the country. It represents all sections of society. I really congratulate the finance minister. #UnionBudget2019

 


 

BJP Working President JP Nadda on Friday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Union Budget and said this budget is dedicated to all the sections of the society. “This budget is dedicated to the poor people, to the Dalits, to the farmers, to the youth and women of the country,” he added. This was Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget.

Tags

Related Articles

sanju-759

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic “Sanju” teaser out : Watch Video

Apr 24, 2018, 03:31 pm IST

After separated with wife, Arjun Rampal spotted late-night with this Bollywood actress

May 28, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

Supreme Court’s new decree; lawmakers to be disqualified

Feb 17, 2018, 07:27 am IST

PadMan banned in Pakistan; protests raised against Censor Board

Feb 12, 2018, 10:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close