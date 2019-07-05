This is What BJP’s working president JP Nadda said about Union Budget 2019

Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP Working President: This budget is dedicated to the poor people of the country, to the Dalits, to the farmers, to the youth and women of the country. It represents all sections of society. I really congratulate the finance minister. #UnionBudget2019

BJP Working President JP Nadda on Friday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Union Budget and said this budget is dedicated to all the sections of the society. “This budget is dedicated to the poor people, to the Dalits, to the farmers, to the youth and women of the country,” he added. This was Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget.