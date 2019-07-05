Union Budget 2019: ‘Naari tu Narayani’ scheme for woman empowerment

The Union budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 was presented in the Lok Sabha today by union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. This was her maiden budget. And this budget marks the first union budget to be presented by a fulltime woman finance minister. This is the first budget of the second Narendra Modi led NDA government.

Nirmala Seetharaman has in the budget emphasized on women empowerment. The union finance minister has also launched a new scheme named ‘Nari tu Narayani’ for the empowerment of women community in the country. She also informed that the participation of women will be ensured in policymaking.

The finance minister also said that the government proposes to expand woman self-help groups interest subvention programme to all districts in the country.

The main Highlights:

1. Nari to Narayani scheme for women empowerment.

2. Woman having Jandhan account will be provided with overdraft facility of Rs.5000

3. Will ensure women participation in policy making

4. 1,00,000 loan for women under ‘Mudra Scheme’.