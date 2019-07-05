Latest NewsIndia

Union Budget 2019 Updates: Government will continue with it’s disinvestment policy; will provide 75,000 crores to banks

Jul 5, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sethuraman has made it clear that the NDA government will go ahead with the disinvestment policy.

The government will more shares of public sector undertakings (PSU) and more public sector undertakings like Air India will be included in the list. Shares of PUS’s like Air India will be sold and the process will be fastened. By this, the government aims to collect around 1,05,000 crore rupees.

The government will provide around 75,000 crore rupees for the public sector banks for giving loans to needy people. The actions taken by the last government in the financial sector has boosted the economy and made a positive impact, she said. The non-performing assets of banks have declined by 1 lakh crore rupees. There will be provisions for non-banking financial corporations.

