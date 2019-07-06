KeralaLatest News

An act of kindness from total strangers: A video shared by Kerala police is here

Jul 6, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
The passengers of the KSRTC bus that came from Nagarcoil to Trivandrum witnessed an unusual emergency.  A lady passenger suddenly suffered from a chest pain. The other passengers requested the R Rajesh, the driver and V Sreekanth, the conductor to take her to the hospital. The bus took the role of an ambulance and headed to the nearby hospital. In order to show the emergency the headlights were on.

The traffic police on duty understood the emergency and cleared the path for the ambulance. The lady was taken to a private hospital four kilometers far. The stretcher was not available hence one of the police officers carried her to the hospital. The best of mankind joined the hands for the kind act. The passengers cooperated in a responsible way. Kerala Police shared the video in their FB page thanking the anonymous person who shot the entire journey.

 

?????????????? ?????? ??????? ? ??????…

?????????????? ?????? ??????? ? ?????????????????? ??????? ???????????????????? ????????????? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ????? ??????????????? ?????????? ????????????????? ???????????? ???? ???? ????????????????????????????? ?????? ??. ??????????? ???????? ??. ??????????????? ????? ?????????????. ???????? ?????????????????? ????????????? ???? ????? ??? ???????????? ??? ???????????. ???????? ????? ?????? ????????? ??????????????? ?????????? ????? ? ?????????? ???????????? ???? ??????. ??????? ?????????? ????????? ????? ??????? ?????????? ??????????? ??????????????????????? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ???????????? ??????????????????? ?????????? ????? ??????????????? ????????? ???????? ?????????? ????? ?????????????. ????? ??????? ?????????????? ????????? ???????? ??????????? ?????????? ????? ?????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ??????????? ??????????????? ?????? ???? ??????? ?????? ?????????????? ?????? ?????????? ??????????????????????? ????????????????????. ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ????????????????, ?????? ????? ?????? ????? ????, ????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? , ???? ??????? ????????????? ??????????? ??????????? ???????????? ?????? ??????????? ?????????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ???? ?????????????. ???? ????? ??????????? ?????? ?????????? ?????? ??????????????? ????? ?#keralapolice #ksrtc

Gepostet von Kerala Police am Samstag, 6. Juli 2019

 

