Brian Lara Heaps Praises on this Indian Player, Says there is a Huge Gap Between Him and Other Players

Brian Lara, along with Sachin Tendulkar was widely considered as the best batsman of an era. He is the man known for playing long test innings and is still holding the record for highest individual score in test matches. Whom does he think is the best batsman of this era. Well, its none other than Indian captain Virat Kohli. But guess what, Sachin Tendulkar still remains his all-time favourite player for all time, but the stylish left-hander felt that there is a huge gap between Kohli and the rest of the world in this era.

“He (Virat Kohli) is a (run) machine. But sorry to say Sachin Tendulkar is my (choice),” he said after being conferred the Doctorate in Science (Honours Causa) by the DY Patil University in Nerul here.

“But getting back to your question, no doubt there is a huge gap between Virat Kohli and the rest of the world in all forms of the game. Rohit Sharma might have got four centuries in this World Cup, (Jonny) Bairstow or whatever if you want somebody to bat in T20, T10, 100 balls (cricket) or Test cricket, it is going to be Virat Kohli today,” added Lara.

Lara also credited Tendulkar for India’s better performance in overseas conditions.