Congress needs a young leader said Amarindar Singh, the Punjab CM. He tweeted that Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is unfortunate and that he must be replaced by a young vibrant and humble leader.

Mr Singh felt that the new leader must be one who can connect with the common man and can work among them. He demanded that the new leader must have the potential to take challenges that would meet the expectations of the youth. He must be brave enough to reform the vision and work of the party for the same.