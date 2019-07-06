Latest NewsIndiaSports

ICC praises the man who changed the face of Indian Cricket

Jul 6, 2019, 11:03 pm IST
M S Dhoni is not just a name, it’s an era of Indian cricket. There may be haters but no one will disagree with the genius that is he. ICC praised the wicket keeper batsman with a video. The caption goes like this ‘ A name that changed the face of Indian Cricket, a name inspiring millions across the globe, a name with a undeniable legacy’.

The video features the comments of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, English players Ben Stokes and Jose Butler. No.7 jersey is undefeatable and unconquerable. Whether behind the wickets or with bats he finishes off in magnificently. When it comes to his art he is the master of everything.MSD, Indian cricket’s contribution to the world.

 

