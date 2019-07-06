This is the Idea of Hyderabad Police that Impressed Everyone, Including Amitabh Bachchan

Roads are not getting too bigger, vehicles are increasing in number and smarter traffic ideas are the need of the hour. Hyderabad Traffic police have one such idea which they implemented and left Twitter impressed, including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Well, this is a unique move of installing LED strip lights at signals to curb signal jumping and help pedestrians cross the roads with ease.

“When the red light is seen on the signals, the commuters become conscious and try not to cross at that time. At the same time, these lights will also help pedestrians to cross the roads because at many junctions we can see the commuters occupy the zebra crossing,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic to ANI.

Amitabh Bachchan praised Hyderabad traffic police for installing color-changing LED lights at a zebra crossing in the city to replicate the traffic signal. “Super idea…most effective,” he wrote on Twitter.

this is a super idea .. most effective ???? https://t.co/BDQ5K66OBq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 4, 2019

