Yuva Morcha leader Sandeep Warrier said that the budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman yesterday strengthens the hands of women self-help groups including Kudumbasree.

The first budget of the second Government of Narendra Modi Govt helps Kudumbasree unit members. They will get an overdraft facility of Rs 5000 via Jan Dhan Account, also it was announced that members can avail Mudra loans.

Lakhs of women in Kerala will benefit from this. But CPI(M) has the ability to trick these women into believing that this plan belongs to the state government and thus usurp the credit for it, said Sandeep Warrier.

He also added that the BJP workers have the responsibility to keep the citizens informed about all the benefits BJP government are providing them with.