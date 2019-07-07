FIR registered against Subramanian Swamy over alleged remarks against Rahul Gandhi

The Chahattisgarh police have lodged an FIR against the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy over the reason that he made false statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Patthalgaon police station on July 6 night, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel told PTI.

“Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people,” he said in the complaint.

under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 the case has been registered.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, “Swamy’s statement is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement.”