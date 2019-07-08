CPI (M) Local Secretary suspended for visiting temple

CPI (M) Local Secretary who has not informed his temple visit to the party authorities got a suspension for six months.

PK Baby, Secretary of Vellarada was suspended. The suspension is for indulging in anti-party activities and misconduct. However, the reason is not given. Baby and his friends left to Mookambika on 27th of June. They informed their absence for two days but not about the place of visit. This has been highlighted for the suspension. Baby said that no prior discussions or explanation was made.

Party has never interfered in the freedom of belief so far. Baby said that this is a first of its kind incident and can be discussed only when the true reason for the suspension is known. The other party members who accompanied him were exempted from the action.

D K Sasi, Vellarada area secretary said that the action was taken since Baby who held a responsible position in the party failed to inform his visit to the authorities. The suspension was not for his visit but it was part of the discussions in the organization. He can regain his position after the suspension period, said the area secretary