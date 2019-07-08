DRDO successfully test-fired indigenously developed anti-tank missile

The Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the indigenously developed anti-tank missile ‘Nag’.

This was the last test fire of the missile before it is being inducted to the Indian army. The test-fires was conducted at Pokhran fire range.

The DRDO conducted three different test-fires in day and night times. The DRDO has informed that the missile has intervened the target precisely.

The Defence Acquistion Council has approved the proposal to induct the missile to the indian defence force.

The NAG Missile System (NAMIS) was developed at the cost of 524 crore rupees. The system includes an Anti-tank guided missile and the Missile carrier vehicle.

The induction of Nag missile into the Indian Army will enhance the power of the army. The missile can be used in any weather conditions and the missile uses thermal imaging radar to find it’s the target.