“Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism”? Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at the Journalist

Kangana Ranaut is quite fearless when it comes to speaking her mind out and does not mince words. She has taken a few digs at Bollywood in the past, but at the Judgementall Hai Kya song, Wakhra Swag, launch event, a journalist from PTI was at the receiving end of her criticisms.

Justin Rao introduced himself, and Kangana was soon to identify the critic of her old movie-Manikarnika.

You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism.” said Kangana.

The journalist denied tweeting anything like that and reminded the actress that she cannot intimidate him because she was in a power position.

Kangana also said that Justin had been in her vanity van for an interview.

Of course there can be differences, but I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika, spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. However, things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don’t tell me I am trying to intimidate you.” she said.

The journalist denied that too, but Kangana continued with her allegations. She accused him of conducting smear campaigns against her.