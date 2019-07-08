Is Sarfaraz Ahmed Going to Quit Captaincy? His Answer Has a Lot of Confidence!

A lot of Pakistan cricket fans believe Pakistan should have made it into the semifinals in the ICC World Cup 2019 since they beat more teams of higher ICC rankings. They were on a tie with Newzealand, but black caps qualified with their superior run rate. Anyway, one cannot change the rule the midway of a tournament and Pakistan should have put up a better performance for sure. So what about the team’s captaincy? Is Sarfaraz Ahmed going to quit captaining the side?

Well, Sarfaraz Ahmed seemed to be proud of his teammates’ performance in the WC. A few journalists tried to ask him questions about him quitting captaincy, but Sarfaraz was mostly taking evasive action.

It’s not that I’m saying I refuse to resign. All I’m saying is the decision rests with the PCB, the same way as the decision to appoint me captain was taken by them,” Sarfaraz said. “I’m sure they’ll take the decision that’s best for Pakistan.”

Left to his own choice, it seems like captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will not resign for himself. He said he won’t step down as captain as he can take the current team to “next level”.

The PCB officially only makes appointments on a series-by-series basis, with managing director Wasim Khan set to head a cricket committee review of the last two years before making any recommendations on the future.