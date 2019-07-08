Mehbooba Mufti has these Advices For Central Government. Check this Out

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday had a couple of pieces of advice for the central government on how they should deal with the Kashmir issue.

One of the advice was simply to use the huge mandate they have got to solve the Kashmir issue- Well that’s something comes off the top of your head.

“BJP has won with a great mandate in 2014 and 2019, They can solve any issue they want,” she said.

Mufti also said that the center should use this opportunity to hold talks with Hurriyat leaders.

“It is being said by the moderate faction of Hurriyat, that they are ready to talk. If Hurriyat is ready today to talk then Central govt should use this opportunity and must initiate to have a dialogue with Hurriyat,” Mufti had said.

“Time and again, the Central government extended an olive branch to the separatist leadership, be it in the form of a parliamentary committee during the unrest of 2016 or by appointing an interlocutor in form of Dineshwar Sharma,” Mehbooba told media persons.