“There is Freedom of Worship and Freedom to Continue Religious Customs and Rituals in Kerala,” Says Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

CPI(M) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been at the receiving end of some serious criticisms in the way they handled the issue of Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young Women Entry. There was a sense of ‘bullishness’ in the way the verdict was implemented and their stand was once again called into question following their soft policies and decision to settle the issue of Church factions dispute through consensus, despite having a Supreme Court order!

The Chief Minister, yesterday, promised a group of Muslims all the support in practicing their customs and rituals, a welcome move but something we all hope is his attitude towards all the religions.

C.M while inaugurating a Hajj camp at Karippoor Hajj house, said that nobody will be mistreated for their faith in Kerala.