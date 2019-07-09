CPI(M) Local Secretary Visits Mookambika Temple Without Informing Party, Can You Guess the Punishment Party Gave Him?

Kerala Government, especially the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticisms in the dual stand he took in implementing two different Supreme Court orders- in the case of Sabarimala Young women entry and the other on the issue of the debate between two Christian factions.

With Sabarimala, he was over-enthusiastic, almost bullish in the way he implemented it despite a lot of law and order challenges and protests from common man, while in the case of Sabha dispute, he wanted to solve it through consensus. The party did suffer for their stand in the election result, but it seems like they haven’t learned their lessons at all.

In the latest incident, a party local secretary who went to Mookambika temple to offer prayers has been suspended for six months. It is Local committee secretary of Vellarada, P.K Baby who has found himself at the receiving end of the party’s strict and bizarre action.

It was last month that Mr. Baby went to Mookambika along with his friend and Vellarada Ward Member Pradeep, a party member and advocate Arun, etc. Party explained that the suspension is for absconding for two days without informing the party’s higher faction. There are also reports that Baby wasn’t even allowed to offer an explanation for his absence.

Vellarada Area secretary D.K Sasi said that the suspension is not for visiting Mookambika but is a result of discussions at the organization.