‘CPM will be responsible for our death’: Senior CPM leader’s daughter writes an open letter to Pinarayi

A senior CPM leader’s daughter has warned that the party will be responsible for her and her son’s suicide. Asha Lawrence, the daughter of veteran communist leader M.M.Lawrence has written an open letter to Chief Minister Vijayan.

She in the letter accused that she was terminated from the temporary job in the SIDCO after her son participated in the BJP protest against Sabarimala women entry.

Had met minister E.P.Jayarajan after losing the job, he said that it was the party’s decision to terminate. I was punished for my son attending the BJP program. He is aged 18 and declared his belief and not politics there. He has not gone behind ganja sellers or abusers. If he has done that I will close the doors before him. Women empowerment will not be actualized by building a wall from Trivandrum to Kasaragod.

Women need basic facilities and a safe environment. People who live single like me are demanding that. The job was the only supporting factor in life. That was demolished using a JCB named the party. Had met the Chief Minister two times and he was patient enough to hear all the complaints and has ensured that everything will be corrected. But the slogan of CPM that ‘LDF will come and all will be all right’ frightens us’. If the party has decided that will not allow a woman and her son to live normally then Pinarayi Vijayan as a Chief Minister and the Polit Beuro member of the party must correct it, Asha wrote in the letter.

Asha’s son Milan has attended the BJP protest against Sabarimala women entry. M.M.Lawrence is a senior most leader CPM in Kerala, he was the former Central Committee member of CPM.