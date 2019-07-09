Former Prime minister’s daughter warns of going on a hunger strike

Maryam Sharif, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has demanded permission to provide home-made food for her father in jail. The authorities must allow giving homemade food to Nawaz Sharif in jail otherwise will go on with hunger strike he warned the Pakistan government.

Maryam Sharif, who is also the vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has earlier accused that the accountability judge was forced to make a verdict against her father. She has also released a video of the judge talking to a party worker in which the judge confesses that he was pressurized and forced to make a verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

The government has made restrictions for providing homemade food to Nawaz Sharif. The people who serve food to him have to wait for hours before jail. He is not interested and willing to have the jail food, If the restriction is not removed in 24 hours will approach the court, she tweeted. It no positive response has come from the court will start a hunger strike, she warned.

But the Pakistan government has warned that there is no restrictions were imposed. Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 7 years jail term in a corruption case.