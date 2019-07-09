Mass Copying During State Board Examination;This is what happened later

It has been asserted that the UP court has sent two individuals who encouraged mass copying in the Board UP examination.

Intakhab and Ashar Nafees, booked under the Gangster Act, were sent to judicial custody on Monday, they said.

The accused were arrested during a raid at an examination central in Badh Village in UttarPradesh on FEB 22. The same has been asserted by the District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Fifteen other people, including the superintendent of the examination center, were also arrested during the raid, he said.