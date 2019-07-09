KeralaLatest News

‘Rahul’s resignation letter is a charge-sheet against Congress party’, says CPM leader

Jul 9, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
CPM leader and former parliamentarian M. B. Rajesh has criticized the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Rajesh in a post shared on his Facebook page has come forward criticizing Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s resignation letter is a charge sheet against his own Congress party. He was betrayed by his own party. But how his party leaders responded to his resignation, see what happened in Karnataka and Gujarat. The realization that Rahul has reached that the Congress is incapable of an ideological battle against RSS, then he should also realize that the incapability of Congress is historical and a class basis also. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee formed the Jansangh after resigning from the cabinet of Nehru.

