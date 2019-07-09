Vehicle owners penalized for writing caste, name on a number plate

The police have taken strict action against the vehicle owners who wrote caste and name on number plates of the vehicles. The police have arrested eight people after conducting a raid in Noida and Greater Noida. 1457 vehicles were fined and 8 vehicles were seized by the police.

The police took action against those who wrote and put sticker showing caste, name, job and other symbols in the number plate. Police imposed fines for this.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police have initiated an operation named ‘Operation Clean’ on last day and conducted raids.

Around 100 cases were registered for writing in the number plate. 977 two wheelers and 480 other vehicles were captured for violating various traffic rules.