World Cup 2019; What a shocking waste of review ? Twitter blames Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India lost their only review as early as the first ball of the India vs New Zealand semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first under overcast conditions at Manchester and India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost made the full use of those conditions by removing Martin Gutpill on the very first ball.

The toss was vital since the pitch is favouring the batsman, and all the teams have won all its five matches while batting first.