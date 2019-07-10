‘A big Upset’: Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar response to India’s defeat

In Cricket, for India, this was not a good day. India has drunk the bitter drink of defeat today in the crucial semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. The fight of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja has gone in vain. New Zealand scored 239 runs by losing 8 wickets. Indian fight has ended at 221 in 49.3 over.

The Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has sadi that India’s defeat to New Zealand was a big upset. ”India did not bat well enough to reach the final. A resilient effort by Jadeja & Dhoni. They almost brought India back into the game. So a big upset, New Zealand goes through to final, India knocked out”, Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.