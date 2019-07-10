Advocate Jayasankar Trolls the Double-Standard of these Leaders

Advocate Jayasankar, political analyst and a man known for not mincing his words has taken a dig at all the cultural leaders who have been noted by their absence and silence in the last few days. Kerala politics has been marred by a number of issues like the continuing tale of custody deaths, but leaders and literary figures, who normally would enthusiastically raise any issue happening in the northern part of India, has chosen to ignore this. Jayasankar couldn’t let this double standard go and made a Facebook post etched in his sarcastic style.

Here is a translation of his Facebook post followed by the actual post.

Did you see them? Our secular and forward Cultural leaders who used to speak at length against autocracy, fascism, administrative terror and undeclared emergency is not seen anywhere in the last two weeks. Those who find them should report it to Nedungandom Police station or CPI(M) Idukki District Committee office. You can even call in the personal number of minister M.M mani and report it. Comrades, please come back fast. Please help fight against smear campaign unleashed on us by the American autocratic empire”.

Here is the actual Facebook post.