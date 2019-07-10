DGCA awaiting FAA’s certification to allow Boeing 737 Max to fly

The Civil Aviation Ministry has informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is waiting for the certification of Federal Aviation Administration of USA to allow Boeing 737 Max to fly in India. The CVivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed this in Rajya Sabah as a reply to a question.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in the country on March 13 after two accidents that the fight occurred. On March 10, an Ethiopian Airlines has crashed near Adis Ababa killing 157 people. In October a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia killing 180 people. Both the flights were Boeing 737, Max. Many countries have decided to ground Boeing 737 Max flights due to this.