Latest NewsIndia

DGCA awaiting FAA’s certification to allow Boeing 737 Max to fly

Jul 10, 2019, 08:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Civil Aviation Ministry has informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is waiting for the certification of Federal Aviation Administration of USA to allow Boeing 737 Max to fly in India. The CVivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed this in Rajya Sabah as a reply to a question.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in the country on March 13 after two accidents that the fight occurred. On March 10, an Ethiopian Airlines has crashed near Adis Ababa killing 157 people. In October a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia killing 180 people. Both the flights were Boeing 737, Max. Many countries have decided to ground Boeing 737 Max flights due to this.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala government spends these much amount to maintaining Chief Minister’s social media accounts

Jun 27, 2019, 12:48 pm IST

Jobs in Dubai 10 yr jail Dh2m fine for bosses that discriminate!!!!

Dec 23, 2017, 04:45 pm IST

Priya Varrier got trolled After donating huge Amount to Kerala Relief Fund: See her Post

Aug 25, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Whatsapp group admin stabbed for removing member

May 22, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close