Did Subramanian Swamy Say that Rahul Gandhi Uses Cocaine? Here is the Truth and there is a Twist!

There was a news that came out on July 5, 2019, published by a famous media, which claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine and would fail Punjab government-prescribed dope test.

The person Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine, Swamy told ANI” is what the online media had reported. But what is the truth behind this? Did Swamy actually say this?

The answer is Yes, but there is a twist!

Asian News International(ANI) on July 9th made the clarification that they have not put out any such news item on July 5, 2019, quoting Mr. Swamy.

They made it clear that Swamy had made a similar statement to ANI in an interview on July 05 2018. They confirmed that the statement given before a year was not recycled, which is what the media(which published the news recently) had claimed.

The media which published the news said that the concerned news reappeared on the ANI news feed on July 05 2019 and they picked it up without checking. They have also apologised for wrong reporting. Meanwhile, Swamy wondered why a case is being registered against him for a statement he made 1 year ago.

The Chhattisgarh police have lodged an FIR against the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy over the reason that he made a false statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Patthalgaon police station on July 6 night, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel told PTI.