Fake Mineral Water : 800 people arrested, 48860 bottles recovered,says Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that over 800 people, including four managers of pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 spurious mineral water bottles recovered. The action was taken after multiple complaints of passengers.

According to reports, selling spurious water bottle business is blooming as they just need to refill used bottles and just seal them with original brand levels intact

Most of these shops are in railway stations and street vendors nearby also sell this unhealthy water. Most of the time, the water is actually just tap or borewell water, which can cause serious health issues.