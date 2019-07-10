Karnataka Crisis: Two more Congress MLA’s submit resignation

Giving more shock to the Congress party its two more MLA’s has submitted resignation from the post. MTB Nagaraj and K.Sudhakar have resigned the MLA post and handed over their resignation letter to assembly speaker. By this, the MLA’s who had submitted the resignation letter has become 16 in Karnataka.

Earlier the BJP has visited the governor and informed him that the JDS-Congress government has lost majority and must ask the Chief Minister to resign.

The Congress leader from Karnataka D.K.Shivakumar and others were arrested by Mumbai police. They arrested as they did not return from the front of the hotel where the rebel MLA’s are staying.